Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 0.29 million Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.30 changed hands at $0.2 or 2.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $591.08M. AVIR’s last price was a discount, traded about -542.6% off its 52-week high of $46.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.31, which suggests the last value was 27.26% up since then. When we look at Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 736.29K.

Analysts gave the Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AVIR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.56.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) trade information

Instantly AVIR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.34 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 2.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.34%, with the 5-day performance at 2.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) is -1.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AVIR’s forecast low is $6.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.34% over the past 6 months, a -260.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -2,900.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -73.50% for the next quarter.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $57.99 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -268.60%.

AVIR Dividends

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.52% of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 71.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.59%. There are 71.22% institutions holding the Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.97% of the shares, roughly 12.47 million AVIR shares worth $111.44 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.96% or 6.62 million shares worth $47.83 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.62 million shares estimated at $29.31 million under it, the former controlled 5.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $15.84 million.