Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.46 million Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s per share price at $111.76 changed hands at -$0.33 or -0.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.51B. ARW’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.43% off its 52-week high of $137.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $105.33, which suggests the last value was 5.75% up since then. When we look at Arrow Electronics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 640.03K.

Analysts gave the Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended ARW as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arrow Electronics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $5.51.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) trade information

Instantly ARW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 115.47 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -0.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.76%, with the 5-day performance at 0.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) is -6.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $142.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARW’s forecast low is $126.00 with $158.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arrow Electronics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.97% over the past 6 months, a 39.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 42.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arrow Electronics Inc. will rise 65.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 31.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.39 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Arrow Electronics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $9.4 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.56 billion and $8.59 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Arrow Electronics Inc. earnings to increase by 103.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.80% per year.

ARW Dividends

Arrow Electronics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.68% of Arrow Electronics Inc. shares while 98.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.95%. There are 98.27% institutions holding the Arrow Electronics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.56% of the shares, roughly 7.63 million ARW shares worth $905.68 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.65% or 7.04 million shares worth $944.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 1.98 million shares estimated at $265.54 million under it, the former controlled 2.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.93% of the shares, roughly 1.93 million shares worth around $239.65 million.