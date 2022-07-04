Are PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 0.28 million PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $31.34 changed hands at -$1.35 or -4.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.44B. PRCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -52.3% off its 52-week high of $47.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.38, which suggests the last value was 50.93% up since then. When we look at PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 527.39K.

Analysts gave the PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PRCT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.48.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) trade information

Instantly PRCT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 35.50 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -4.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.31%, with the 5-day performance at -7.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) is -22.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRCT’s forecast low is $36.00 with $53.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -69.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.87% for it to hit the projected low.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.76% over the past 6 months, a 48.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 79.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.86 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $15.42 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 77.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation earnings to decrease by -9.30%.

PRCT Dividends

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.31% of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation shares while 65.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.42%. There are 65.19% institutions holding the PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation stock share, with CPMG INC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 25.41% of the shares, roughly 11.22 million PRCT shares worth $280.68 million.

Viking Global Investors, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.11% or 4.91 million shares worth $122.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were MFS New Discovery Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. With 0.63 million shares estimated at $15.74 million under it, the former controlled 1.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $12.49 million.