Are Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 0.53 million Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.69. With the company’s per share price at $120.36 changed hands at $1.38 or 1.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.08B. CINF’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.99% off its 52-week high of $143.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $108.88, which suggests the last value was 9.54% up since then. When we look at Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 614.84K.

Analysts gave the Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CINF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.03.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) trade information

Instantly CINF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 120.90 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.64%, with the 5-day performance at 3.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) is -4.56% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $140.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CINF’s forecast low is $132.00 with $160.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cincinnati Financial Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.89% over the past 6 months, a -10.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cincinnati Financial Corporation will fall -42.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 0.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -25.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.96 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.73 billion and $1.76 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Cincinnati Financial Corporation earnings to increase by 141.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.39% per year.

CINF Dividends

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02. The 2.29% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.76. It is important to note, however, that the 2.29% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.53 per year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.88% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares while 69.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.38%. There are 69.06% institutions holding the Cincinnati Financial Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.12% of the shares, roughly 17.83 million CINF shares worth $2.03 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.06% or 11.31 million shares worth $1.54 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 4.35 million shares estimated at $495.81 million under it, the former controlled 2.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 3.46 million shares worth around $394.37 million.