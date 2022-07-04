Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 0.54 million Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s per share price at $6.91 changed hands at $0.17 or 2.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.42B. ARCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.14% off its 52-week high of $8.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.33, which suggests the last value was 37.34% up since then. When we look at Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 933.63K.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) trade information

Instantly ARCO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.14 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 2.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.52%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) is -11.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.41 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.14% over the past 6 months, a 83.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will rise 142.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $732.29 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $679.03 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $559.84 million and $556.82 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 130.00%.

ARCO Dividends

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 21. The 1.74% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 1.74% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.88% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares while 65.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.90%. There are 65.79% institutions holding the Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.97% of the shares, roughly 19.53 million ARCO shares worth $113.85 million.

Nuveen Asset Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.79% or 17.99 million shares worth $104.88 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Invesco Emerging Markets All Cap Fund and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund. With 11.09 million shares estimated at $71.63 million under it, the former controlled 8.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund held about 7.76% of the shares, roughly 10.13 million shares worth around $65.42 million.