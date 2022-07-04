Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 0.26 million Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.55. With the company’s per share price at $38.61 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.16B. AMEH’s last price was a discount, traded about -245.07% off its 52-week high of $133.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.52, which suggests the last value was 23.54% up since then. When we look at Apollo Medical Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 269.43K.

Analysts gave the Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AMEH as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.32.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) trade information

Instantly AMEH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 40.92 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 0.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.46%, with the 5-day performance at -3.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) is 5.23% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMEH’s forecast low is $50.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -29.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. will rise 6.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 32.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $263.26 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $243.76 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $176.06 million and $175.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 49.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 60.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.70% per year.

AMEH Dividends

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 14.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.81% of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. shares while 31.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.26%. There are 31.77% institutions holding the Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.72% of the shares, roughly 5.99 million AMEH shares worth $290.18 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.89% or 3.9 million shares worth $286.37 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.66 million shares estimated at $136.77 million under it, the former controlled 7.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.88% of the shares, roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $75.66 million.