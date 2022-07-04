Aon plc (NYSE: AON) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.63 million Aon plc (NYSE:AON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s per share price at $273.92 changed hands at $4.24 or 1.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $57.28B. AON’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.85% off its 52-week high of $341.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $223.19, which suggests the last value was 18.52% up since then. When we look at Aon plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 997.76K.

Analysts gave the Aon plc (AON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended AON as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Aon plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.57.

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) trade information

Instantly AON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 275.89 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.86%, with the 5-day performance at 0.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is 1.23% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $307.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AON’s forecast low is $250.00 with $338.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Aon plc (AON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aon plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.64% over the past 6 months, a 10.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aon plc will rise 12.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.02 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Aon plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.84 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Aon plc earnings to decrease by -34.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.21% per year.

AON Dividends

Aon plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 28 and May 02. The 0.82% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.24. It is important to note, however, that the 0.82% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.89 per year.

Aon plc (NYSE:AON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.15% of Aon plc shares while 92.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.03%. There are 92.79% institutions holding the Aon plc stock share, with Massachusetts Financial Services Co. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.48% of the shares, roughly 18.01 million AON shares worth $5.86 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.87% or 16.72 million shares worth $5.03 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund. With 5.95 million shares estimated at $1.79 billion under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 5.93 million shares worth around $1.73 billion.