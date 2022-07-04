An Overview Of Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII)

In the last trading session, 0.34 million Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $101.03 changed hands at $1.75 or 1.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.91B. PII’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.36% off its 52-week high of $139.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $94.24, which suggests the last value was 6.72% up since then. When we look at Polaris Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 735.16K.

Analysts gave the Polaris Inc. (PII) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended PII as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Polaris Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.17.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) trade information

Instantly PII was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 109.80 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.08%, with the 5-day performance at -6.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) is -2.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $124.19, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PII’s forecast low is $87.00 with $159.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -57.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Polaris Inc. (PII) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Polaris Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.91% over the past 6 months, a 9.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Polaris Inc. will fall -19.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.23 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Polaris Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.43 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.12 billion and $1.96 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Polaris Inc. earnings to increase by 295.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

PII Dividends

Polaris Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29. The 2.53% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.56. It is important to note, however, that the 2.53% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.30% of Polaris Inc. shares while 90.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.15%. There are 90.11% institutions holding the Polaris Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.37% of the shares, roughly 6.17 million PII shares worth $678.13 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.07% or 4.8 million shares worth $505.93 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF. With 1.99 million shares estimated at $242.03 million under it, the former controlled 3.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF held about 2.94% of the shares, roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $197.06 million.