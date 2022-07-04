An Overview Of California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT)

In the last trading session, 0.29 million California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.31. With the company’s per share price at $57.00 changed hands at $1.45 or 2.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.99B. CWT’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.46% off its 52-week high of $72.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $48.46, which suggests the last value was 14.98% up since then. When we look at California Water Service Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 293.63K.

Analysts gave the California Water Service Group (CWT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CWT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. California Water Service Group’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.54.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) trade information

Instantly CWT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 57.07 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 2.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.68%, with the 5-day performance at 5.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) is 5.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CWT’s forecast low is $50.00 with $66.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.28% for it to hit the projected low.

California Water Service Group (CWT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the California Water Service Group share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.13% over the past 6 months, a -6.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for California Water Service Group will fall -28.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $218.7 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $261.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $213.12 million and $256.72 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.70%. The 2022 estimates are for California Water Service Group earnings to increase by 212.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.70% per year.

CWT Dividends

California Water Service Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02. The 1.75% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 1.75% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.99% of California Water Service Group shares while 82.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.08%. There are 82.26% institutions holding the California Water Service Group stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 17.30% of the shares, roughly 9.3 million CWT shares worth $551.33 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.61% or 6.24 million shares worth $448.55 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF. With 3.7 million shares estimated at $229.77 million under it, the former controlled 6.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF held about 3.30% of the shares, roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $110.15 million.