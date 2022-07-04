American States Water Company’s (NYSE: AWR) Stock Could Appreciate By -20.68%

In the last trading session, 0.24 million American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.26. With the company’s per share price at $83.69 changed hands at $2.18 or 2.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.01B. AWR’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.99% off its 52-week high of $103.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $71.22, which suggests the last value was 14.9% up since then. When we look at American States Water Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 194.74K.

Analysts gave the American States Water Company (AWR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AWR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. American States Water Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.71.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) trade information

Instantly AWR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 83.94 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 2.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.09%, with the 5-day performance at 5.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) is 5.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AWR’s forecast low is $75.00 with $101.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.38% for it to hit the projected low.

American States Water Company (AWR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American States Water Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.77% over the past 6 months, a 4.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American States Water Company will fall -1.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $132 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that American States Water Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $156 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $128.41 million and $136.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.50%. The 2022 estimates are for American States Water Company earnings to increase by 9.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.40% per year.

AWR Dividends

American States Water Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 1.74% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.46. It is important to note, however, that the 1.74% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.85% of American States Water Company shares while 77.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.42%. There are 77.75% institutions holding the American States Water Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 17.47% of the shares, roughly 6.46 million AWR shares worth $574.74 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.16% or 4.49 million shares worth $464.77 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF. With 2.6 million shares estimated at $239.64 million under it, the former controlled 7.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF held about 3.52% of the shares, roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $119.9 million.