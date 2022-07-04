Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 0.46 million Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $38.39 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.73B. ALSN’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.4% off its 52-week high of $42.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.55, which suggests the last value was 15.21% up since then. When we look at Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 812.46K.

Analysts gave the Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ALSN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.32.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) trade information

Instantly ALSN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 39.71 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -0.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.61%, with the 5-day performance at 1.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) is -4.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ALSN’s forecast low is $32.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -82.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.69% over the past 6 months, a 24.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. will rise 30.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 49.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $691.93 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $689.32 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 57.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.58% per year.

ALSN Dividends

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02. The 2.19% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.84. It is important to note, however, that the 2.19% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.83% of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares while 102.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.05%. There are 102.20% institutions holding the Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 16.11% of the shares, roughly 15.64 million ALSN shares worth $568.47 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.90% or 12.52 million shares worth $455.14 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Oakmark Select Fund and Fidelity Balanced Fund. With 4.49 million shares estimated at $163.21 million under it, the former controlled 4.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Balanced Fund held about 3.71% of the shares, roughly 3.6 million shares worth around $143.72 million.