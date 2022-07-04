Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 0.53 million Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $71.58 changed hands at $3.95 or 5.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.12B. ACHC’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.14% off its 52-week high of $76.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $50.07, which suggests the last value was 30.05% up since then. When we look at Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 640.49K.

Analysts gave the Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended ACHC as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.78.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) trade information

Instantly ACHC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 71.67 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 5.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.92%, with the 5-day performance at 1.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) is 3.84% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACHC’s forecast low is $69.00 with $95.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.04% over the past 6 months, a 19.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. will rise 9.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $647.81 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $657.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $560.83 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 99.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. earnings to increase by 40.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.08% per year.

ACHC Dividends

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.49% of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. shares while 102.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.12%. There are 102.56% institutions holding the Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.81% of the shares, roughly 10.69 million ACHC shares worth $648.82 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.23% or 8.36 million shares worth $507.46 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.1 million shares estimated at $309.65 million under it, the former controlled 5.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $155.23 million.