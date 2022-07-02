Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TOP) Rises 20.70%, But An Additional Surge May Follow.

In last trading session, Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TOP) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.80 trading at $5.11 or 20.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.04B. That closing price of TOP’s stock is at a discount of -71.04% from its 52-week high price of $50.97 and is indicating a premium of 57.72% from its 52-week low price of $12.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 381.15K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TOP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 20.70%, in the last five days TOP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/27/22 when the stock touched $29.80 price level, adding 19.46% to its value on the day. Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited Ordinary Shares’s shares saw a change of 75.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.49% in past 5-day. Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TOP) showed a performance of 75.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 86960.0 shares which calculate 0.23 days to cover the short interests.

TOP Dividends

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited Ordinary Shares is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 09 and February 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TOP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 85.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited Ordinary Shares that are currently holding shares of the company.