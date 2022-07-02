Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Down Almost -39.39% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $1.80 trading at -$0.04 or -2.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $304.49M. That closing price of XOSâ€™s stock is at a discount of -455.0% from its 52-week high price of $9.99 and is indicating a premium of 3.89% from its 52-week low price of $1.73. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume of 513.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Xos Inc. (XOS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.17%, in the last five days XOS remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Monday, 06/27/22 when the stock touched $1.80 price level, adding 19.64% to its value on the day. Xos Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -42.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.28% in past 5-day. Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) showed a performance of -39.39% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 71.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -511.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.0% for stockâ€™s current value.

Xos Inc. (XOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Xos Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -177.78% while that of industry is 10.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,277.20% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.03 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.79 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

XOS Dividends

Xos Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 66.86% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 7.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.92% institutions for Xos Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the top institutional holder at XOS for having 5.57 million shares of worth $17.55 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.41% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.07 million shares of worth $15.96 million or 3.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.07 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $15.96 million in the company or a holder of 3.10% of companyâ€™s stock.