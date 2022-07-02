With 36.67% From The Low, Is Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.20 trading at -$0.1 or -7.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.20M. That closing price of EFOI’s stock is at a discount of -410.0% from its 52-week high price of $6.12 and is indicating a premium of 36.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.69%, in the last five days EFOI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/27/22 when the stock touched $1.20 price level, adding 32.2% to its value on the day. Energy Focus Inc.’s shares saw a change of -71.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -27.27% in past 5-day. Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) showed a performance of -1.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.88 million shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -400.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -400.0% for stock’s current value.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Energy Focus Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -73.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.64% while that of industry is 21.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.30% in the current quarter and calculating 69.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 29.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.00%.

EFOI Dividends

Energy Focus Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 10 and August 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.80% institutions for Energy Focus Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at EFOI for having 85557.0 shares of worth $0.1 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is International Assets Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 82200.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $98640.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 81557.0 shares of worth $97868.0 or 1.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 57702.0 shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $69242.0 in the company or a holder of 0.74% of company’s stock.