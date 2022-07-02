With 25.64% Distance From Low, Is Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.81 trading at -$0.09 or -0.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $470.18M. That closing price of EBIX’s stock is at a discount of -164.25% from its 52-week high price of $44.42 and is indicating a premium of 25.64% from its 52-week low price of $12.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 517.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ebix Inc. (EBIX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.63 in the current quarter.

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.53%, in the last five days EBIX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the stock touched $16.81 price level, adding 9.62% to its value on the day. Ebix Inc.’s shares saw a change of -44.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.28% in past 5-day. Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) showed a performance of -43.69% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $99.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $49.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $150.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -792.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -191.49% for stock’s current value.

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.50% in the current quarter and calculating 62.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $273.09 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $272.89 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -26.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

EBIX Dividends

Ebix Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.78%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.30 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.81%.

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.93% institutions for Ebix Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at EBIX for having 3.92 million shares of worth $130.01 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 12.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.77 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $84.16 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.67 million shares of worth $50.86 million or 5.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.7 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $21.35 million in the company or a holder of 2.27% of company’s stock.