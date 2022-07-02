Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) At $9.04: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $9.04 trading at $0.16 or 1.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.25B. That closing price of WBXâ€™s stock is at a discount of -204.2% from its 52-week high price of $27.50 and is indicating a premium of 19.47% from its 52-week low price of $7.28. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume of 258.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.80%, in the last five days WBX remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the stock touched $9.04 price level, adding 19.64% to its value on the day. Wallbox N.V.â€™s shares saw a change of -44.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.41% in past 5-day. Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) showed a performance of -5.64% in past 30-days.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 141.10% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $32.85 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $43 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

WBX Dividends

Wallbox N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 74.88% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 11.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.51% institutions for Wallbox N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the top institutional holder at WBX for having 2.84 million shares of worth $46.35 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 2.05% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.66 million shares of worth $43.52 million or 1.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.22 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $14.74 million in the company or a holder of 0.89% of companyâ€™s stock.