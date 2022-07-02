Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $21.69?

In last trading session, Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.69 trading at -$0.07 or -0.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.36B. That closing price of PCVX’s stock is at a discount of -26.51% from its 52-week high price of $27.44 and is indicating a premium of 22.64% from its 52-week low price of $16.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 395.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.32%, in the last five days PCVX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/01/22 when the stock touched $21.69 price level, adding 1.81% to its value on the day. Vaxcyte Inc.’s shares saw a change of -8.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.23% in past 5-day. Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) showed a performance of -4.45% in past 30-days.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vaxcyte Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -39.90% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -54.30% in the current quarter and calculating -45.10% decrease in the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 36.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.70%.

PCVX Dividends

Vaxcyte Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.31% institutions for Vaxcyte Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at PCVX for having 7.87 million shares of worth $187.33 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 13.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc., which was holding about 4.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $107.93 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.0 million shares of worth $47.69 million or 3.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.11 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $25.65 million in the company or a holder of 1.90% of company’s stock.