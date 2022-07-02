The 12-Month Price Target For BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Is Now $68.00.

In last trading session, BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.94 trading at $0.09 or 3.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $92.93M. That closing price of BCAB’s stock is at a discount of -1397.28% from its 52-week high price of $44.02 and is indicating a premium of 31.63% from its 52-week low price of $2.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 680.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BioAtla Inc. (BCAB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.69 in the current quarter.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.16%, in the last five days BCAB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/27/22 when the stock touched $2.94 price level, adding 17.88% to its value on the day. BioAtla Inc.’s shares saw a change of -85.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.18% in past 5-day. BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) showed a performance of 26.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.96 million shares which calculate 9.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $68.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2212.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -70.07% for stock’s current value.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BioAtla Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -85.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.45% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.30% in the current quarter and calculating -4.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,420.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $400k for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $560k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

BCAB Dividends

BioAtla Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 11 and August 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.44% institutions for BioAtla Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at BCAB for having 2.92 million shares of worth $8.58 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, which was holding about 2.56 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.54 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.67 million shares of worth $1.97 million or 1.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.64 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.87 million in the company or a holder of 1.77% of company’s stock.