Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Could Really Rise To $2.10 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.25 trading at $0.0 or -2.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.68M. That closing price of MITO’s stock is at a discount of -548.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.62 and is indicating a premium of 36.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.97%, in the last five days MITO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/27/22 when the stock touched $0.25 price level, adding 19.35% to its value on the day. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s shares saw a change of -70.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.19% in past 5-day. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) showed a performance of -0.12% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.53 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.10. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -740.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -300.0% for stock’s current value.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -68.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 94.34% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.30% in the current quarter and calculating -100.00% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.20% during past 5 years.

MITO Dividends

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.90% institutions for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Ikarian Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at MITO for having 0.48 million shares of worth $0.4 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which was holding about 0.17 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.15 million.