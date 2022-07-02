Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Reduces -9.48% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.39 trading at $0.27 or 6.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $803.77M. That closing price of STRY’s stock is at a discount of -148.29% from its 52-week high price of $10.90 and is indicating a premium of 16.63% from its 52-week low price of $3.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 829.09K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.55%, in the last five days STRY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/27/22 when the stock touched $4.39 price level, adding 14.26% to its value on the day. Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -55.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.48% in past 5-day. Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) showed a performance of -55.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.9 million shares which calculate 1.51 days to cover the short interests.

STRY Dividends

Starry Group Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.36% institutions for Starry Group Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC is the top institutional holder at STRY for having 3.29 million shares of worth $26.23 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 2.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Weiss Asset Management LP, which was holding about 2.29 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.21 million.

On the other hand, RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.05 million shares of worth $8.38 million or 0.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.41 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.28 million in the company or a holder of 0.26% of company’s stock.