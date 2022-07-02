Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Stock Dropped -60.81% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next? – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Technologies   »  Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Stock Dropped -6...

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Stock Dropped -60.81% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.08 trading at $0.42 or 5.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.33B. That closing price of RELY’s stock is at a discount of -563.99% from its 52-week high price of $53.65 and is indicating a premium of 17.57% from its 52-week low price of $6.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Remitly Global Inc. (RELY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.48%, in the last five days RELY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/27/22 when the stock touched $8.08 price level, adding 14.23% to its value on the day. Remitly Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of -60.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.46% in past 5-day. Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) showed a performance of -28.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.13 million shares which calculate 4.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.79 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -184.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -54.7% for stock’s current value.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Remitly Global Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -60.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.13% while that of industry is 7.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $148.7 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $157.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

RELY Dividends

Remitly Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.13% institutions for Remitly Global Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Naspers Ltd. is the top institutional holder at RELY for having 37.34 million shares of worth $368.56 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 22.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Generation Investment Management LLP, which was holding about 11.08 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $228.38 million.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund and JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.21 million shares of worth $24.21 million or 1.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.18 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $24.4 million in the company or a holder of 0.71% of company’s stock.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

In this video, we bring you the top 5 lithium stocks to buy and hold for the long term, which would deliver substantial growth to your portfolio in the upcoming years. The stocks mentioned in this video are all well suited to lead the industry forward with the surging demand for the metal, with each holding unique core strengths. These stocks include Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM Stock), Albemarle Corporation (ALB stock), Livent Corporation (LTHM stock), Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML stock), and Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL stock). The Lithium industry is littered with immense opportunity, given the value, the commodity offers to a number of battery storage sectors. The electric vehicle industry is perhaps the core driver of lithium demand within this decade. As the world continues its transition to eco-friendly domains, the EV industry is being significantly propped up. The result is surging prices for Lithium, already impacted by global inflation levels. These conditions make Lithium an ideal growth industry to consider for any investor. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:53 - Sociedad Quimica (SQM Stock) 2:25 - Albemarle Corporation (ALB stock) 4:17 - Livent Corporation (LTHM stock) 5:38 - Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML stock) 6:58 - Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Sociedad Quimica : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SQM/ Albemarle Corporation :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ALB/ Livent Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LTHM/ Sigma Lithium Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SGML/ Piedmont Lithium Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PLL/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #LithiumStocks, #Stocks, #Investing
Top 5 Lithium Stocks To Buy and Hold For The Long Term
YouTube Video VVUxX3dHelNGeFIyaHJ4RWFTam81U29RLmdCelNHNU00TkZB
In this video, we bring you five best oil stocks to invest in during inflation, which would deliver stable profit growth to your portfolio over the years. Each of the stocks mentioned would ensure you stand exposed to the gains that the oil industry has been enjoying, whilst ensuring sustainable growth. These stocks include Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC Stock), Exxon Mobil (XOM Stock), Targe Resources Corp (TRGP Stock), Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK Stock), and Shell plc (SHEL Stock). With the prevailing conditions where crude oil is faced with record-high demand, coupled with supply complications, the price of the crucial energy commodity has sky-rocketed. Oil producers are faced with highly favorable profit margins, given the prices charged. In these conditions, investors would be well to assess which of these players in the oil industry have been focusing on long-term financial sustainability. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:01 - Marathon Petroleum (MPC Stock) 2:37 - Exxon Mobil (XOM Stock) 4:16 - Targe Resources Corp (TRGP Stock) 5:59 - Chesapeake Energy (CHK Stock) 7:58 - Shell plc (SHEL Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Evofem Biosciences : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EVFM/ iClick Interactive Asia Group :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ICLK/ The OLB Group : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/OLB/ Landos Biopharma Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LABP/ Orbital Energy Group Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/OEG/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #OilStocks, #Inflation, #Investing
Five Best Oil Stocks To Invest In During Inflation
YouTube Video VVUxX3dHelNGeFIyaHJ4RWFTam81U29RLlF3MkNuQURiQm9j
In this video, we bring you the top 5 penny stocks under 1 dollar to invest in. The stocks mentioned in this video are Evofem Biosciences (EVFM Stock), iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK Stock), The OLB Group (OLB Stock), Landos Biopharma Inc (LABP Stock), and Orbital Energy Group Inc (OEG Stock). Many investors have been increasingly looking to get their hands on a penny stock that holds the capability of turning their fortunes around. Unfortunately, actually identifying such stocks are difficult, because they are a dime a dozen. Locating the real gems priced under $1 is something many have attempted to undertake. With this video, we attempt to put forward our best bets as to the most promising penny stocks you could include within your portfolios. Each of the penny stocks presented in this video holds unique strengths and have a stellar growth potential. Of course, it goes without saying that where investors anticipate gains of such colossal proportions, there is likelihood for loss. However, for those willing to see exposure to a certain degree of risk, the penny stocks presented here are some great options for inclusion within one’s portfolio. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:02 - Evofem Biosciences (EVFM Stock) 2:27 - iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK Stock) 4:45 - The OLB Group (OLB Stock) 5:54 - Landos Biopharma Inc (LABP Stock) 7:02 - Orbital Energy Group Inc (OEG Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Evofem Biosciences : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EVFM/ iClick Interactive Asia Group :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ICLK/ The OLB Group : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/OLB/ Landos Biopharma Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LABP/ Orbital Energy Group Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/OEG/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #PennyStocks, #Investing, #Stocks
The Top 5 Penny Stocks Under 1 Dollar To Invest In
YouTube Video VVUxX3dHelNGeFIyaHJ4RWFTam81U29RLkpYdy1HSnRieVpR
Load More... Subscribe
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]