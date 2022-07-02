Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) Could Really Rise To $1.10 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.31 trading at $0.0 or -1.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.09M. That closing price of RMED’s stock is at a discount of -1590.32% from its 52-week high price of $5.24 and is indicating a premium of 16.13% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.62%, in the last five days RMED remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the stock touched $0.31 price level, adding 6.06% to its value on the day. Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of -80.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.18% in past 5-day. Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) showed a performance of 1.08% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 71.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.10. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -254.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -254.84% for stock’s current value.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ra Medical Systems Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -81.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 86.64% while that of industry is 3.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 94.80% in the current quarter and calculating 96.70% increase in the next quarter.

RMED Dividends

Ra Medical Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.90% institutions for Ra Medical Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at RMED for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.23 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.15 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.23 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 74338.0 shares of worth $0.12 million or 0.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 70816.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.11 million in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.