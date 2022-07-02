Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)’s 12-Month Price Target Is Now Set At $13.00.

In last trading session, Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.09 trading at $0.54 or 3.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $785.11M. That closing price of PBT’s stock is at a discount of -35.05% from its 52-week high price of $23.08 and is indicating a premium of 72.85% from its 52-week low price of $4.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 295.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.26%, in the last five days PBT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the stock touched $17.09 price level, adding 8.12% to its value on the day. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s shares saw a change of 69.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.20% in past 5-day. Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) showed a performance of -8.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.19 million shares which calculate 0.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -31.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 23.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 23.93% for stock’s current value.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

PBT Dividends

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.45% institutions for Permian Basin Royalty Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. SoftVest Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at PBT for having 2.77 million shares of worth $27.96 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 0.95 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.58 million.

On the other hand, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and Kinetics Portfolio Trust-Kinetics Master Small Cap Opportunities Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.12 million shares of worth $1.53 million or 0.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 100000.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.01 million in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.