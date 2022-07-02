Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) Has Already Recovered 71.98%, But Another -60.93% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.78 trading at $0.04 or 0.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $783.37M. That closing price of OBE’s stock is at a discount of -60.93% from its 52-week high price of $12.52 and is indicating a premium of 71.98% from its 52-week low price of $2.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 851.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.64 in the current quarter.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.52%, in the last five days OBE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/29/22 when the stock touched $7.78 price level, adding 12.98% to its value on the day. Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 88.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.51% in past 5-day. Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) showed a performance of -27.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.56 million shares which calculate 0.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.91 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.74 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.12. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -94.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.51% for stock’s current value.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -80.80% in the current quarter and calculating -6.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 65.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $128.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $123.12 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $87.9 million and $92.34 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 46.20% while estimating it to be 33.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -52.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.30%.

OBE Dividends

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.84% institutions for Obsidian Energy Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the top institutional holder at OBE for having 2.77 million shares of worth $24.52 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., which was holding about 2.66 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.55 million.

On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and Voya International Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 86800.0 shares of worth $0.64 million or 0.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 52724.0 shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.39 million in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.