Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Is Currently -2685.94% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.64 trading at $0.01 or 1.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.55M. That closing price of NISN’s stock is at a discount of -2685.94% from its 52-week high price of $17.83 and is indicating a premium of 17.19% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 927.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NISN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.39%, in the last five days NISN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/27/22 when the stock touched $0.64 price level, adding 14.67% to its value on the day. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd’s shares saw a change of -80.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.86% in past 5-day. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) showed a performance of -12.92% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.10. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1321.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1321.87% for stock’s current value.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NISN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.40% during past 5 years.

NISN Dividends

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 58.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.51% institutions for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at NISN for having 3.23 million shares of worth $10.36 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 15.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Empery Asset Management, LP, which was holding about 0.99 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.18 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 17432.0 shares of worth $28065.0 or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11226.0 shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $9538.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.