Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $82.00.

In last trading session, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.13 trading at $0.32 or 2.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $418.95M. That closing price of ICPT’s stock is at a discount of -46.07% from its 52-week high price of $20.64 and is indicating a premium of 23.5% from its 52-week low price of $10.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 968.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.32%, in the last five days ICPT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/01/22 when the stock touched $14.13 price level, adding 0.84% to its value on the day. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.20% in past 5-day. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) showed a performance of -20.80% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $82.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -480.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 29.23% for stock’s current value.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -13.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.57% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 75.80% in the current quarter and calculating 1,445.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $96.34 million for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $131.23 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $96.58 million and $92.83 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -0.20% while estimating it to be 41.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 65.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -8.89%.

ICPT Dividends

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.60% institutions for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at ICPT for having 3.25 million shares of worth $53.01 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.66 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43.2 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.04 million shares of worth $49.83 million or 10.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.9 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $12.76 million in the company or a holder of 3.01% of company’s stock.