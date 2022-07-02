Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) At $5.97: What To Do?

In last trading session, Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.97 trading at $0.07 or 1.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $187.22M. That closing price of GNS’s stock is at a discount of -515.58% from its 52-week high price of $36.75 and is indicating a premium of 15.08% from its 52-week low price of $5.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 669.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.19%, in the last five days GNS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/27/22 when the stock touched $5.97 price level, adding 14.59% to its value on the day. Genius Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -80.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.85% in past 5-day. Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) showed a performance of -22.57% in past 30-days.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Genius Group Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Genius Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company.