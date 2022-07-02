Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Reduces -8.13% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.92 trading at $0.07 or 3.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $166.73M. That closing price of CGEN’s stock is at a discount of -331.77% from its 52-week high price of $8.29 and is indicating a premium of 19.79% from its 52-week low price of $1.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 880.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.78%, in the last five days CGEN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/27/22 when the stock touched $1.92 price level, adding 8.57% to its value on the day. Compugen Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -55.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.13% in past 5-day. Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) showed a performance of 6.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.64 million shares which calculate 3.98 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Compugen Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -56.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -19.51% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -9.10% in the current quarter and calculating -85.70% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.10% during past 5 years.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 26 and August 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.03% institutions for Compugen Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CGEN for having 10.23 million shares of worth $19.64 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 11.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., which was holding about 6.87 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.18 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.59 million shares of worth $12.65 million or 7.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.08 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.91 million in the company or a holder of 3.56% of company’s stock.