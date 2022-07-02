Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) At $0.89: So What?

In last trading session, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.89 trading at -$0.03 or -2.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $127.76M. That closing price of CTXR’s stock is at a discount of -258.43% from its 52-week high price of $3.19 and is indicating a premium of 6.74% from its 52-week low price of $0.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.82%, in the last five days CTXR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the stock touched $0.89 price level, adding 11.87% to its value on the day. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -41.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.47% in past 5-day. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) showed a performance of -0.68% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1023.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -349.44% for stock’s current value.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -42.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.35% while that of industry is 11.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -16.70% in the current quarter and calculating -250.00% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 37.10% during past 5 years.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.98% institutions for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CTXR for having 8.08 million shares of worth $14.47 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 43.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.18 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 33.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.51 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.76 million shares of worth $5.79 million or 20.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.62 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.96 million in the company or a holder of 14.16% of company’s stock.