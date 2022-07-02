Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Is -8.87% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$0.52?

In last trading session, Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.34 trading at -$0.09 or -1.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $325.85M. That closing price of CRBU’s stock is at a discount of -511.42% from its 52-week high price of $32.65 and is indicating a premium of 8.43% from its 52-week low price of $4.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 810.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.66%, in the last five days CRBU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/27/22 when the stock touched $5.34 price level, adding 9.95% to its value on the day. Caribou Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -64.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.87% in past 5-day. Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) showed a performance of -35.89% in past 30-days.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Caribou Biosciences Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -64.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.54% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 76.10% in the current quarter and calculating 17.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.82 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.67 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $1.48 million and $3.98 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 91.10% while estimating it to be -7.70% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -249.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.30%.

CRBU Dividends

Caribou Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56.71% institutions for Caribou Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. PFM Health Sciences, LP is the top institutional holder at CRBU for having 4.09 million shares of worth $61.75 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 6.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 3.32 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50.15 million.

On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.57 million shares of worth $8.62 million or 0.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.51 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.76 million in the company or a holder of 0.85% of company’s stock.