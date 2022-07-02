Buy, Sell Or Hold Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) At $1.70?

In last trading session, Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.70 trading at -$0.14 or -7.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.99M. That closing price of VLCN’s stock is at a discount of -956.47% from its 52-week high price of $17.96 and is indicating a premium of 44.12% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 165.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.61%, in the last five days VLCN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/01/22 when the stock touched $1.70 price level, adding 12.82% to its value on the day. Volcon Inc.’s shares saw a change of -84.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 29.77% in past 5-day. Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) showed a performance of 32.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 0.63 days to cover the short interests.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Volcon Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -84.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 83.39% while that of industry is 10.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 623.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $300k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $450k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

VLCN Dividends

Volcon Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.83% institutions for Volcon Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at VLCN for having 90555.0 shares of worth $0.98 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 83500.0 shares of worth $0.9 million or 0.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7341.0 shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $13727.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.