Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) -0.48% Down Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.08?

In last trading session, Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.75 trading at $0.07 or 0.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $879.54M. That closing price of ARIS’s stock is at a discount of -31.34% from its 52-week high price of $22.00 and is indicating a premium of 39.94% from its 52-week low price of $10.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 407.73K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.22 in the current quarter.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.42%, in the last five days ARIS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the stock touched $16.75 price level, adding 5.26% to its value on the day. Aris Water Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of 29.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.48% in past 5-day. Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) showed a performance of -19.28% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -55.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.4% for stock’s current value.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $72.49 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $80.21 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

ARIS Dividends

Aris Water Solutions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102.39% institutions for Aris Water Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at ARIS for having 2.55 million shares of worth $33.08 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 1.92 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.9 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.65 million shares of worth $21.37 million or 7.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.5 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $17.36 million in the company or a holder of 6.82% of company’s stock.