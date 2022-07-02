Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) jumps 153.90% In 2022; How Attractive Is It At $6.11?

In last trading session, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.11 trading at -$0.2 or -3.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $978.58M. That closing price of AMPS’s stock is at a discount of -85.76% from its 52-week high price of $11.35 and is indicating a premium of 30.28% from its 52-week low price of $4.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 676.23K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Altus Power Inc. (AMPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.17%, in the last five days AMPS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/27/22 when the stock touched $6.11 price level, adding 18.32% to its value on the day. Altus Power Inc.’s shares saw a change of -41.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.96% in past 5-day. Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) showed a performance of -16.30% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -112.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -63.67% for stock’s current value.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Altus Power Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -40.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 183.33% while that of industry is 17.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 48.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $19.6 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $25.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

AMPS Dividends

Altus Power Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 53.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.55% institutions for Altus Power Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at AMPS for having 28.83 million shares of worth $301.22 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 18.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ValueAct Holdings, L.P., which was holding about 4.0 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41.8 million.