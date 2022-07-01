VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Jumps 22.98 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In recent trading session, VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) saw 7.67 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.41 trading at $0.45 or 22.98% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $16.56M. That most recent trading price of VRME’s stock is at a discount of -80.91% from its 52-week high price of $4.36 and is indicating a premium of 20.75% from its 52-week low price of $1.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 21.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.

VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 22.98%, in the last five days VRME remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/01/22 when the stock touched $2.41 price level, adding 14.23% to its value on the day. VerifyMe Inc.’s shares saw a change of -38.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.85% in past 5-day. VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) showed a performance of -26.04% in past 30-days.

VerifyMe Inc. (VRME) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 38.90% in the current quarter and calculating -107.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 361.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $500k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $100k and $300k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 400.00% while estimating it to be 233.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.30% during past 5 years.

VRME Dividends

VerifyMe Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.79% institutions for VerifyMe Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at VRME for having 0.19 million shares of worth $0.6 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 2.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $0.33 million or 1.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 84041.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.27 million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of company’s stock.