Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Is Now 14.29% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw 3.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.42 trading at -$0.02 or -3.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $165.28M. That closing price of UXIN’s stock is at a discount of -876.19% from its 52-week high price of $4.10 and is indicating a premium of 14.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Uxin Limited (UXIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.45%, in the last five days UXIN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/24/22 when the stock touched $0.42 price level, adding 24.79% to its value on the day. Uxin Limited’s shares saw a change of -73.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.94% in past 5-day. Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) showed a performance of 0.00% in past 30-days.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

Company posted $390.63 million and $42.79 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

UXIN Dividends

Uxin Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.62% institutions for Uxin Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC is the top institutional holder at UXIN for having 41.28 million shares of worth $65.23 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.95 million shares of worth $4.07 million or 1.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.18 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.25 million in the company or a holder of 0.57% of company’s stock.