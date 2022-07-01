The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) 1.66% Up Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.17?

In recent trading session, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) saw 3.14 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $63.47 trading at $0.56 or 0.90% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $267.70B. That most recent trading price of KO’s stock is at a discount of -5.88% from its 52-week high price of $67.20 and is indicating a premium of 17.63% from its 52-week low price of $52.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Coca-Cola Company (KO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 5 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.67 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.90%, in the last five days KO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the stock touched $63.47 price level, adding 0.45% to its value on the day. The Coca-Cola Company’s shares saw a change of 6.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.66% in past 5-day. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) showed a performance of -0.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.54 million shares which calculate 1.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $70.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.88% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $64.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $76.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -19.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.84% for stock’s current value.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Coca-Cola Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 6.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.47% while that of industry is -7.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1.50% in the current quarter and calculating 1.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.55 billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.76 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $9.32 billion and $9.75 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.20% while estimating it to be 10.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.58%.

KO Dividends

The Coca-Cola Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on July 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.77% institutions for The Coca-Cola Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc is the top institutional holder at KO for having 400.0 million shares of worth $25.45 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 351.22 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.34 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 112.65 million shares of worth $7.17 billion or 2.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 85.07 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.41 billion in the company or a holder of 1.96% of company’s stock.