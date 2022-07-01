Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Reduces -45.07% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In recent trading session, Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.33 trading at -$2.18 or -48.45% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $194.07M. That most recent trading price of TALS’s stock is at a discount of -650.21% from its 52-week high price of $17.48 and is indicating a discount of -86.7% from its 52-week low price of $4.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 61.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.46 in the current quarter.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -48.45%, in the last five days TALS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/27/22 when the stock touched $2.33 price level, adding 71.2% to its value on the day. Talaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -70.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -45.07% in past 5-day. Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) showed a performance of -47.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.1 million shares which calculate 16.28 days to cover the short interests.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -69.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.22% while that of industry is 11.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -12.20% in the current quarter and calculating -53.10% decrease in the next quarter.

TALS Dividends

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.97% institutions for Talaris Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at TALS for having 8.09 million shares of worth $17.55 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 19.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Viking Global Investors, L.P., which was holding about 3.29 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.14 million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.56 million shares of worth $3.39 million or 3.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.76 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.66 million in the company or a holder of 1.84% of company’s stock.