Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Is Currently -513.21% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) saw 1.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.53 trading at -$0.13 or -18.96% at ring of the bell on the day. That closing price of SMFL’s stock is at a discount of -513.21% from its 52-week high price of $3.25 and is indicating a premium of 28.3% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -18.96%, in the last five days SMFL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/29/22 when the stock touched $0.53 price level, adding 20.88% to its value on the day. Smart for Life Inc.’s shares saw a change of -80.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.18% in past 5-day. Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) showed a performance of 8.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.29 million shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SMFL Dividends

Smart for Life Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.04% institutions for Smart for Life Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. is the top institutional holder at SMFL for having 1650.0 shares of worth $1848.0. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.