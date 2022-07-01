Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Has Already Recovered 2.3%, But Another -257.2% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.21 trading at -$0.04 or -0.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $218.25M. That closing price of SRG’s stock is at a discount of -257.2% from its 52-week high price of $18.61 and is indicating a premium of 2.3% from its 52-week low price of $5.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 651.75K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Seritage Growth Properties (SRG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.76%, in the last five days SRG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/24/22 when the stock touched $5.21 price level, adding 13.88% to its value on the day. Seritage Growth Properties’s shares saw a change of -60.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.62% in past 5-day. Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) showed a performance of -35.12% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -207.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -207.1% for stock’s current value.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.80% during past 5 years.

SRG Dividends

Seritage Growth Properties is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56.24% institutions for Seritage Growth Properties that are currently holding shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SRG for having 4.83 million shares of worth $64.07 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.65 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $61.76 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.47 million shares of worth $15.28 million or 3.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.26 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $16.77 million in the company or a holder of 2.89% of company’s stock.