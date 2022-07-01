North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NAAC) Has Already Recovered 13.52%, But Another -1.73% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In recent trading session, North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NAAC) saw 3.47 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.84 trading at $0.0 or -0.05% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $465.83M. That most recent trading price of NAAC’s stock is at a discount of -1.73% from its 52-week high price of $10.01 and is indicating a premium of 13.52% from its 52-week low price of $8.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 83.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NAAC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.05%, in the last five days NAAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/01/22 when the stock touched $9.84 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation’s shares saw a change of 0.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.41% in past 5-day. North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NAAC) showed a performance of 11.19% in past 30-days.

NAAC Dividends

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NAAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.68% institutions for North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LLP is the top institutional holder at NAAC for having 3.2 million shares of worth $31.5 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Linden Advisors LP, which was holding about 2.9 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.49 million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.44 million shares of worth $4.3 million or 1.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.42 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.18 million in the company or a holder of 1.12% of company’s stock.