NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE), Stock Drops -12.44% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) saw 1.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.59 trading at -$0.08 or -2.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.03B. That closing price of NXE’s stock is at a discount of -82.73% from its 52-week high price of $6.56 and is indicating a premium of 4.74% from its 52-week low price of $3.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.18%, in the last five days NXE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the stock touched $3.59 price level, adding 12.44% to its value on the day. NexGen Energy Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -17.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.28% in past 5-day. NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) showed a performance of -24.42% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NexGen Energy Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 37.50% while that of industry is 20.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.70% during past 5 years.

NXE Dividends

NexGen Energy Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 17 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.44% institutions for NexGen Energy Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the top institutional holder at NXE for having 20.13 million shares of worth $113.95 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 4.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is L1 Capital Pty Ltd, which was holding about 10.25 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44.81 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 20.64 million shares of worth $84.61 million or 4.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.61 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $40.33 million in the company or a holder of 1.59% of company’s stock.