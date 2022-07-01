Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 3.78% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In recent trading session, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) saw 1.64 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $75.07 trading at -$0.99 or -1.30% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $126.47B. That most recent trading price of MS’s stock is at a discount of -46.17% from its 52-week high price of $109.73 and is indicating a premium of 3.78% from its 52-week low price of $72.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.30%, in the last five days MS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the stock touched $75.07 price level, adding 7.57% to its value on the day. Morgan Stanley’s shares saw a change of -22.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.83% in past 5-day. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) showed a performance of -11.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.14 million shares which calculate 2.09 days to cover the short interests.

Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Morgan Stanley is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -11.80% while that of industry is -3.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -4.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $285.83 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $288.17 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.86%.

MS Dividends

Morgan Stanley is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 14 and April 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.12% institutions for Morgan Stanley that are currently holding shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is the top institutional holder at MS for having 377.09 million shares of worth $32.96 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 21.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 130.52 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.81 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 40.8 million shares of worth $4.0 billion or 2.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 30.4 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.98 billion in the company or a holder of 1.74% of company’s stock.