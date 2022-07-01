MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Has Risen By -23.55 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In recent trading session, MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.22 trading at -$0.07 or -25.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.99M. That most recent trading price of MTC’s stock is at a discount of -854.55% from its 52-week high price of $2.10 and is indicating a discount of -9.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 196.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -25.47%, in the last five days MTC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/27/22 when the stock touched $0.22 price level, adding 47.63% to its value on the day. MMTec Inc.’s shares saw a change of -55.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -29.81% in past 5-day. MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) showed a performance of -23.55% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MMTec Inc. (MTC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -53.80% during past 5 years.

MTC Dividends

MMTec Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.32% institutions for MMTec Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ayrton Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at MTC for having 1.48 million shares of worth $0.91 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 4.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.76 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.5 million.