Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (NYSE:MIC) Has Seen A Rose Of 25.51% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In recent trading session, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (NYSE:MIC) saw 2.11 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.98 trading at $0.07 or 1.79% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $346.11M. That most recent trading price of MIC’s stock is at a premium of 0.5% from its 52-week high price of $3.96 and is indicating a premium of 21.86% from its 52-week low price of $3.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (NYSE:MIC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.79%, in the last five days MIC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/01/22 when the stock touched $3.98 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC’s shares saw a change of 7.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.36% in past 5-day. Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (NYSE:MIC) showed a performance of 2.36% in past 30-days.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -207.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -3.80%.

MIC Dividends

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 15 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (NYSE:MIC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.42% institutions for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Macquarie Group Limited is the top institutional holder at MIC for having 14.72 million shares of worth $53.73 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 16.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Barclays Plc, which was holding about 7.29 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.61 million.

On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.17 million shares of worth $4.21 million or 1.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.72 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.59 million in the company or a holder of 0.81% of company’s stock.