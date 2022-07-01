Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) fall -72.50% In 2022; How Attractive Is It At $22.30?

In last trading session, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw 1.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.30 trading at $0.01 or 0.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.08B. That closing price of LSPD’s stock is at a discount of -483.05% from its 52-week high price of $130.02 and is indicating a premium of 32.6% from its 52-week low price of $15.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.04%, in the last five days LSPD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/27/22 when the stock touched $22.30 price level, adding 14.0% to its value on the day. Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s shares saw a change of -44.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.28% in past 5-day. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) showed a performance of -14.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.84 million shares which calculate 6.72 days to cover the short interests.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -44.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.81% while that of industry is 14.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.20% during past 5 years.

LSPD Dividends

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 02 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.76% institutions for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec is the top institutional holder at LSPD for having 24.29 million shares of worth $981.89 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 16.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital International Investors, which was holding about 7.51 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $303.72 million.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.5 million shares of worth $100.93 million or 1.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.18 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $88.05 million in the company or a holder of 1.46% of company’s stock.