Is Standard Lithium Ltd.’s 2.69% Rise This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) saw 1.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.24 trading at $0.01 or 0.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $897.23M. That closing price of SLI’s stock is at a discount of -204.72% from its 52-week high price of $12.92 and is indicating a premium of 10.38% from its 52-week low price of $3.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.24%, in the last five days SLI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the stock touched $4.24 price level, adding 12.4% to its value on the day. Standard Lithium Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -56.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.63% in past 5-day. Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) showed a performance of -27.15% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -277.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -206.6% for stock’s current value.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Standard Lithium Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.75% while that of industry is 17.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32.00% during past 5 years.

SLI Dividends

Standard Lithium Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.19% institutions for Standard Lithium Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Koch Industries, Inc. is the top institutional holder at SLI for having 13.48 million shares of worth $132.24 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, which was holding about 6.52 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $57.37 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.73 million shares of worth $46.38 million or 2.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.91 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $20.64 million in the company or a holder of 1.76% of company’s stock.