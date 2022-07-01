How To Know If The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Is Expensive At $30.50.

In recent trading session, The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) saw 1.3 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.50 trading at -$0.71 or -2.27% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $38.47B. That most recent trading price of WMB’s stock is at a discount of -24.49% from its 52-week high price of $37.97 and is indicating a premium of 22.85% from its 52-week low price of $23.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.91 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.27%, in the last five days WMB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/29/22 when the stock touched $30.50 price level, adding 5.31% to its value on the day. The Williams Companies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 19.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.63% in past 5-day. The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) showed a performance of -15.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.08 million shares which calculate 2.33 days to cover the short interests.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Williams Companies Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 19.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.97% while that of industry is 14.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 37.00% in the current quarter and calculating 17.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.71 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.95 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 626.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.09%.

WMB Dividends

The Williams Companies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 01 and August 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.84% institutions for The Williams Companies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at WMB for having 122.91 million shares of worth $3.75 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 10.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 113.61 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.47 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 49.0 million shares of worth $1.5 billion or 4.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 35.05 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.07 billion in the company or a holder of 2.88% of company’s stock.