How To Know If Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Is Expensive At $7.50.

In last trading session, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) saw 1.93 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.50 trading at -$0.3 or -3.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $353.10M. That closing price of AERI’s stock is at a discount of -129.47% from its 52-week high price of $17.21 and is indicating a premium of 35.87% from its 52-week low price of $4.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 621.36K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.57 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.85%, in the last five days AERI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/27/22 when the stock touched $7.50 price level, adding 9.31% to its value on the day. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.46% in past 5-day. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) showed a performance of 44.79% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 59.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -300.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 20.0% for stock’s current value.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -114.43% while that of industry is 11.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.90% in the current quarter and calculating 27.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $32.48 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $35.28 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $27.18 million and $28.89 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 19.50% while estimating it to be 22.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.80% during past 5 years.

AERI Dividends

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 104.09% institutions for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the top institutional holder at AERI for having 4.7 million shares of worth $32.96 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 4.03 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.3 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.31 million shares of worth $9.22 million or 2.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.97 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.16 million in the company or a holder of 2.00% of company’s stock.