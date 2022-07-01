Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Dropped Nearly -21.56% Over A Month.

In recent trading session, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) saw 1.22 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.51 trading at -$0.17 or -1.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.73B. That most recent trading price of HST’s stock is at a discount of -39.46% from its 52-week high price of $21.63 and is indicating a premium of 5.42% from its 52-week low price of $14.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 9.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.25 in the current quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.08%, in the last five days HST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/28/22 when the stock touched $15.51 price level, adding 8.55% to its value on the day. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s shares saw a change of -9.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.82% in past 5-day. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) showed a performance of -21.56% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.2% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -74.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -22.5% for stock’s current value.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 170.49% while that of industry is 4.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 377.80% in the current quarter and calculating 182.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 57.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.22 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.11 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 98.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.40%.

HST Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 16 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 104.58% institutions for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HST for having 114.95 million shares of worth $2.0 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 16.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cohen & Steers Inc., which was holding about 78.44 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.36 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 34.07 million shares of worth $590.8 million or 4.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.3 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $352.94 million in the company or a holder of 2.88% of company’s stock.